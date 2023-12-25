Mdex Reaches Market Cap of $76.69 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 18% against the dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $76.69 million and $6.60 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version."

