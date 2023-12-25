American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $215.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,817. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.52 and a 200 day moving average of $185.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.