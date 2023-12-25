The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Howland Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,548 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 2.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $43,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

