Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.62. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

