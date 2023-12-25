Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.50. 1,068,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,676. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $239.62 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.60 and a 200-day moving average of $284.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

