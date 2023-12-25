Riverview Trust Co Acquires 3,901 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 608.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,901,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

