Riverview Trust Co Acquires 857 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.76. 9,644,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,476,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

