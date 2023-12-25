Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 595.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.84. 1,303,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

