5,558 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.70. 421,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,082. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

