Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 215.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of IBDR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.83. 820,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

