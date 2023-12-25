B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $290.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $298.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

