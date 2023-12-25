Atwater Malick LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 5.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $298.27. The stock has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

