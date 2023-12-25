Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,582 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.33. 468,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,555. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

