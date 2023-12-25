Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,553 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $228.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,723. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

