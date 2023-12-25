Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys Shares of 1,420 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.51. 12,007,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

