Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 50,954 The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of GUT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.71. 206,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

