Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 614 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.00. 2,368,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,026. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

