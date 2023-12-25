B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 5,063 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 48,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,243. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

