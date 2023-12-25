Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Copart by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after buying an additional 2,319,939 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after buying an additional 1,299,577 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $48.81. 2,702,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,208. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

