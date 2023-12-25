B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $42.38. 671,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

