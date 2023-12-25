B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 6,051 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after purchasing an additional 639,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAIL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.89. 44,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.