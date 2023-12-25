B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 7,186 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

