J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JBHT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.70. 378,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,378. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.91 and its 200-day moving average is $186.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.