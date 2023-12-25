B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1,995.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,625.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $93.85. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

