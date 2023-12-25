SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 454.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $45.62. 25,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,913. The stock has a market cap of $324.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.