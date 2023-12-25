95,282 Shares in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.43% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

CLIP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.10. 52,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

