95,282 Shares in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.43% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
CLIP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.10. 52,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $25.25.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.