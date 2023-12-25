Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.80. 1,865,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.92. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $1,553,593.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,340,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $342,958.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $1,553,593.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,340,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,933 shares of company stock valued at $66,741,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

