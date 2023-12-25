Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $316.85 million and $38.19 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 1,408,900,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,381,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

