Kava One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.21 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $937.58 million and $27.21 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00110479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00027494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00021864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,061,457,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,585,780 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.