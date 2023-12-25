Band Protocol (BAND) One Day Volume Reaches $16.57 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $263.42 million and $16.57 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 141,689,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,289,625 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

