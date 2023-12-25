Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 533.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ACN traded up $5.70 on Monday, hitting $354.45. 2,313,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.91 and a 200 day moving average of $316.88. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

