Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,208. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

