Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $120.21. 1,134,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.