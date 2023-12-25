B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 115,794 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 115,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,685,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,030. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

