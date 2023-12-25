B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

IDEX Stock Up 0.1 %

IEX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.38. 329,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.09. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $240.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.



