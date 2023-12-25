S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.1% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $434.84. The company had a trading volume of 698,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $441.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

