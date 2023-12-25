CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 177,402 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,402 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 85,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 198.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.70. The company had a trading volume of 993,035 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

