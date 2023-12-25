CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,830 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 1.48% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.9% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 4.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 2.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FJUL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,782 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $424.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

