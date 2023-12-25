Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for approximately 0.8% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exelon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,795,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

