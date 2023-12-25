CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 61,871 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAUG. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of BATS FAUG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. 28,017 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

