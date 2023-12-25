JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,851 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 723,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.10. 320,909 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1849 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

