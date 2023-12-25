SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.90. 3,040,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

