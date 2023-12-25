CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,017 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.12. 3,296,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,874. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

