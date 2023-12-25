CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 22,094 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000.

BBIN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,596 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

