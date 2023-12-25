CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR remained flat at $49.64 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 658,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,512. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

