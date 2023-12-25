CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,491 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 1.29% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.4% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $6,553,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth about $4,914,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,755 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

