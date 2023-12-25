Friedenthal Financial Buys 552 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,590. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

