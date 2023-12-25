New Hampshire Trust Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.01. 5,749,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,814. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

