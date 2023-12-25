CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $170.30.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

