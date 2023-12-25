New Hampshire Trust Purchases 911 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,939 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 291,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,417 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 551,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

